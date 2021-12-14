CBSE refutes error in accountancy paper, warns students against ‘fake news’ about grace marks

After media reports about the CBSE‘s decision to provide 6 grace marks to class 12 students who appeared for the accountancy paper ​held on December 13, the central board has issued an official notice to warn students against “fake news”.

The board called the reports “fake” and said, “It has been brought to the notice of the board that fake news reports allegedly quoting an audio message in the name of Controller of Examination, CBSE are being circulated claiming that due to an error in class 12 accountancy term-1 paper held on December 13 ‘up to 06 grace marks will be given.”.​​

Rama Sharma, head (media and PR), CBSE, said in an official statement, “The contents in news reports published are totally baseless and false. None of the reporters has spoken to the Controller of Examination, CBSE in this regard and the board has not taken any such decision. CBSE, therefore, warns the public not to fall prey to such unverified news in their own interest.”

As per the report, in an audio message circulated with the principals of schools, the controller was heard saying, “Don’t worry students, if you attempt 28 to 31 questions correctly, you will score around 38 marks. CBSE will award grace marks up to six to the students.”