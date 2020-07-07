CBSE reduces 30% syllabus for Classes 9 to 12

CBSE to lessen syllabus by 30% for classes 9 to 12 (Representational image) CBSE to lessen syllabus by 30% for classes 9 to 12 (Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been asked by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) to reduce the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent. The decision has been taken after asking for suggestions from stakeholders on the same. Through a tweet, the HRD Minister had informed that he received over 1,500 suggestions from different stakeholders.

“Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core concepts,” the HRD minister wrote in a tweet. “Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th,” he added.

In an official statement, the CBSE said, “The Heads of Schools and Teachers may ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics. However, the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for Internal Assessment and year-end Board Examination.”

Further, for Classes 8 and below, CBSE-affiliated schools will have the freedom to rationalise the syllabus on their own, as reported by The Indian Express.

Recently, the other central board – Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) – had announced to reduce their syllabus for class 10 and 12 by 25 per cent to “make up for the loss in instructional hours during the current session 2020-21”

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, Rather than recommending the reduction of a full chapter, the Board asked NCERT to suggest topics and themes which are “either repeated or overlapped or learning outcomes related to it are being covered under other chapters”

In a meeting of Union HRD Minister and state education ministers earlier this year, Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia had also raised the concern and asked to drop chapters from not only school textbooks but also for JEE Main and NEET entrance exams scheduled to be held next year. However, the decision on JEE Main and NEET will be taken by the exam conducting body – National Testing Agency (NTA).

With a delay in starting classes for the new sessions and a major section of students not being able to attend the online classes due to lack of proper infrastructure, several parents had been demanding to reduce the syllabus for the upcoming batch. This decision would come as a respite to them.

