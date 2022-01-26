scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
CBSE Reading Mission: Board to organise webinars for teachers on January 27

It will be a live session which will be a webcast at the CBSE's official YouTube channel which will begin at 3 pm. The theme of this webinar will be 'storytelling as a pedagogy'.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
January 26, 2022 6:39:46 pm
It is a two-year initiative which focuses on encouraging students to read and engage more with books.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced webinars for teachers under the CBSE reading mission 2021-23 campaign. The webinar was announced on January 26 and is scheduled to take place on January 27.

 

It will be a live session which will be a webcast at the CBSE’s official YouTube channel. Titled ‘CBSE academics and trainings’, the channel will begin the webcast at 3 pm tomorrow. The theme of this webinar will be ‘storytelling as a pedagogy’.

CBSE’s reading mission began back in September 2021, with the aim of promoting reading and literacy as a part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It is a two-year initiative which focuses on encouraging students to read and engage more with books.

CBSE had planned to also conduct webinars for teachers on the culture of reading in schools. The webinar which is to be conducted on January 27 is a part of the same.

As a part of this initiative, CBSE had also announced that it will be providing quality-reading material in both Hindi and English to more than 25,000 affiliated schools, especially for Classes 1 to 8. “Schools and teachers will have access to quality English and Hindi children’s story books and complimentary resources for Classes 1st to 8th under this initiative. In addition, CBSE would also be elaborating CBSE reading challenge (English and Hindi),” the board had explained at the time of launching the programme.

