CBSE records 43,980 re-checking requests as students, parents continue to report portal glitch

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reported a sharp rise in applications on its verification and re-evaluation portal, with nearly 44,000 requests submitted by students as of Wednesday afternoon. The board said that by 12 noon on June 3, the portal had received 4,924 applications for verification and 39,056 applications for re-evaluation, taking the total number of submissions to 43,980.
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However, the board’s updates contrasted with a growing number of complaints posted on X, where students and parents continued to report difficulties with the process. Several users alleged that they had still not received the scanned copies of their answer books despite applying for them earlier, making it impossible to proceed with verification or re-evaluation.
Others flagged issues ranging from missing re-evaluation options for specific subjects and questions to uncertainty over compartment-related applications. The complaints suggest that while thousands have completed their submissions, a section of candidates remains unable to access the post-result services as intended.
CBSE Verification & Re-evaluation Portal update :
The portal has accepted 4924 applications for verification and
39056 applications for re-evaluation (total of 43980) as of 12 noon today.
Our teams remain on constant watch to ensure a secure, reliable and student-friendly…
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 3, 2026
In an update shared on Wednesday, CBSE said its technical teams are continuously monitoring the platform to ensure a secure, reliable and student-friendly experience for candidates applying for post-result services.
Earlier in the day, the board clarified that multiple payment gateways are now available for students using the portal. Payment gateways of SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Bank have been integrated into the system. CBSE emphasised that students are not required to hold accounts with any of these banks and can complete payments using UPI, net banking, credit cards or debit cards through the designated gateways. As of 9:30 am on June 3, nearly 40,000 students had successfully completed their applications using the facility.
CBSE’s latest figures indicate a significant increase from the previous night. In an update issued close to midnight on June 2, CBSE had stated that the portal was supporting nearly 14,000 concurrent users and had recorded more than 28,000 successful submissions by 10 pm. The board also said that, based on student feedback, several improvements had been introduced, including an extension of session time limits to prevent users from being logged out while completing their applications.
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The verification and re-evaluation window is open from June 2 to June 6 for Class 12 students who had earlier obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. Under the revised post-result process, students can apply for verification of issues observed in the scanned answer book at a fee of Rs 100 per answer book and seek re-evaluation at Rs 25 per question.
CBSE had delayed the launch of the portal to June 1, stating that the move was aimed at ensuring a transparent and glitch-free process. Since going live, the platform has also faced heavy traffic and cyberattack attempts, prompting the board to strengthen monitoring and technical safeguards while keeping services operational.