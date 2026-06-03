CBSE records 43,980 re-checking requests as students, parents continue to report portal glitch

QR codes in CBSE question papers: The board clarified that such outputs are algorithm-driven and have no link to its examination processes (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representative)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reported a sharp rise in applications on its verification and re-evaluation portal, with nearly 44,000 requests submitted by students as of Wednesday afternoon. The board said that by 12 noon on June 3, the portal had received 4,924 applications for verification and 39,056 applications for re-evaluation, taking the total number of submissions to 43,980.

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However, the board’s updates contrasted with a growing number of complaints posted on X, where students and parents continued to report difficulties with the process. Several users alleged that they had still not received the scanned copies of their answer books despite applying for them earlier, making it impossible to proceed with verification or re-evaluation.