CBSE re-evaluation portal faces ‘cyberattack attempts’; 16,000 students submit applications

CBSE said "malicious actors" attempted to disrupt services through a series of cyberattacks, including a denial-of-service (DoS) attack that generated nearly 1.5 million hits on the portal within two minutes.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 2, 2026 04:33 PM IST
cbse portalThe portal will remain open from June 2 to June 6 (midnight), and no offline applications or requests submitted after the deadline will be accepted. (AI image generated)
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday informed that its Class 12 re-evaluation portal came under multiple cyberattack attempts on the day it was opened for students, but the platform continued to function normally, handling thousands of applications.

According to the board, the portal is currently supporting more than 8,000 concurrent users. “As of 3 pm, over 16,000 students had completed their submissions for verification of marks and that re-evaluation.”

CBSE said “malicious actors” attempted to disrupt services through a series of cyberattacks, including a denial-of-service (DoS) attack that generated nearly 1.5 million hits on the portal within two minutes. The board also reported more than one lakh attempts at unauthorised file access during the same period.

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Despite the attacks, CBSE said its technical teams were able to maintain the portal’s operations and ensure that students continued to access the services without major disruptions.

“Based on student feedback, we have further refined the platform, including extending session time limits to make the process more convenient and seamless,” the board said in a statement.

CBSE added that its teams remain on high alert and are continuously monitoring the system to safeguard the platform and facilitate students using the post-result services.

The re-evaluation portal was launched earlier on Tuesday, giving Class 12 students the opportunity to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer sheets after obtaining copies of their evaluated scripts. The process assumes significance this year amid heightened scrutiny of the board’s evaluation and post-result mechanisms.

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For more information on CBSE results, recheck, and other details, students can check the IE Education page.

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