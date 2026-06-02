CBSE re-evaluation portal faces ‘cyberattack attempts’; 16,000 students submit applications

The portal will remain open from June 2 to June 6 (midnight), and no offline applications or requests submitted after the deadline will be accepted. (AI image generated)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday informed that its Class 12 re-evaluation portal came under multiple cyberattack attempts on the day it was opened for students, but the platform continued to function normally, handling thousands of applications.

According to the board, the portal is currently supporting more than 8,000 concurrent users. “As of 3 pm, over 16,000 students had completed their submissions for verification of marks and that re-evaluation.”

CBSE said “malicious actors” attempted to disrupt services through a series of cyberattacks, including a denial-of-service (DoS) attack that generated nearly 1.5 million hits on the portal within two minutes. The board also reported more than one lakh attempts at unauthorised file access during the same period.