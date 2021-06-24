Class 12 results: Uniform assessment scheme for all state boards not possible, says SC

We cannot direct uniform scheme across India, said judge. Express Photo By Amit Mehra

Supreme Court today said there cannot be a uniform scheme for assessment for all state boards across India. The apex court refused to pass such order while hearing a plea seeking cancellation of class 12 examination, as per news agency ANI.

“Each board is autonomous and different and hence the court cannot pass order on scrapping of class 12 exams,” a bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari observed.

On Tuesday, the SC dismissed a plea challenging the decision of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to cancel the board examinations this year due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The apex court also dismissed all challenges mounted to the new assessment policies that have been devised by CBSE and CISCE for computation of marks