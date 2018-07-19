CBSE pushes for vocational subjects, holds talks with Delhi University

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in an effort to give a push to students to opt for vocational subjects, is in talks with Delhi University and other colleges, asking them to give due importance to vocational subjects.

Delhi University deducts 2.5 per cent marks from the ‘best of four’ percentage if a vocational subject is included in the best of four subjects— through which admissions are conducted at the university for its Honours courses.

CBSE offers around 50 vocational subjects, among which the most popular ones are physical education, painting, sculpture, and media studies. These subjects assign 50 marks for theory and 50 marks for practical.

Speaking to reporters, Anurag Tripathi, CBSE Secretary, said, “It is important to impart skill education to children. Vocational subjects are the need of the future but in our country, they are not given importance…”

He added that out of the total students enrolled with the CBSE, less than 50,000 have taken up vocational subjects.

“From this year, we have allowed that a vocational subject be counted as the fifth subject. In case a student has not done well in one of the academic subjects, he can include the marks obtained in his vocational subject,” said Tripathi.

In the past, DU has allowed vocational subjects like home science, legal studies, informatic practices in the ‘best of four’ percentage calculation.

