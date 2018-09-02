CBSE proposes exemptions for differently abled students

The board in the draft policy said that the teaching, learning and examinations can be made accessible with the use of technology but the major issue is lack of resources. The board in the draft policy said that the teaching, learning and examinations can be made accessible with the use of technology but the major issue is lack of resources.

The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) has proposed to provide specific exemptions to differently abled students in the board examinations in accordance with their needs and also said that it is committed to shift to the online mode of examination for such children.

In a report submitted before Punjab and Haryana High Court, the CBSE said that the draft policy will be presented in the winter session before its Curriculum Committee and after clearance it will submitted to the Governing Body for final approval.

The HC had earlier this year directed CBSE to prepare a comprehensive policy for addressing challenges faced by differently abled children. The board in the draft policy said that the teaching, learning and examinations can be made accessible with the use of technology but the major issue is lack of resources.

Students with physical disabilities (visual and hearing impairment and speech and language disability); intellectual disabilities (specific learning disabilities and autism spectrum disorder); mental illnesses leading to emotional problems and disability caused due to chronic neurological conditions, blood disorder and multiple disabilities will be provided exemptions.

Exemptions like providing flexibility in choosing subjects, examination through computers, allocation of centre of examinations at nearest possible place to the school, relaxation in attendance, waiving registration fees for class X and Class XII exams are common to most categories.

