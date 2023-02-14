scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
CBSE prohibits use of ChatGPT in upcoming board exams

The use of ChatGPT will amount to using unfair means in the exam, the board officials said.

CBSE prohibits use of ChatGPT in board examsThe exams will begin from February 15 (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representative Image)
As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams are scheduled to begin from tomorrow, the board has prohibited the use of Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT in the upcoming class 10, 12 board exams, officials said on Tuesday.

“Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in examination hall,” according to instructions issued by the board ahead of the papers.

Also read |liveJEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Session 2 exams in April, check schedule

The use of ChatGPT will amount to using unfair means in the exam, the board officials said.

“Students are not allowed to carry any electronic devices inside the exam centre. This includes using device to access ChatGPT so that unfair means is not used,” a senior board official said.

Also read |Staying relevant in ChatGPT era: Former IIT Delhi Director explains importance of creativity, innovation

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer), which was launched in November 2022, is capable of generating speeches, songs, marketing copy, news articles and student essays or human-like text based on the input it is given.

The new artificial intelligence (AI) system, known as a large language model (LLM) is designed to generate human-like writing by predicting upcoming word sequences.

The admit card for the exams also has a cautionary instruction saying, “You should not indulge in any unfair practice. If found, you will be booked under Unfair Means (UFM) Activity and action will be taken as per the rules of the board.” “Do not believe in fake videos and messages uploaded on social media. Do not spread rumours too. You could be booked under unfair means rules,” it added.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 19:45 IST
