CBSE private candidate exam form 2027: Registration date for Class 10, 12 likely this month

CBSE Private Candidate Form 2027 For Class 10 and 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet announced the date for submission of examination forms by private candidates who wish to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2027. Last year, the forms were released in September.
The CBSE’s examination circular page, updated on September 18, 2026, currently lists the September 10 notification regarding the prior intimation for submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and 12 examinations for the 2026-27 session. However, a notification for submission of examination forms by private candidates for the 2027 examinations has not been released yet.
For the 2026 Board examinations, CBSE opened the private-candidate application process in September 2025. The Board issued the notifications for Class 10 and Class 12 private candidates on September 8, 2025, and the application process began on September 9.
For Class 10, the notification covered candidates who had been declared ‘Essential Repeat’, candidates placed in the compartment category, candidates who had been declared fail/essential repeat in specified previous years, and candidates seeking improvement in one or more subjects.
CBSE also issued a separate notification for Class 12 private candidates for the 2025-26 examination cycle. The Board stated that applications and fees would be accepted only online and that applications submitted after the prescribed deadline would not be accepted.
The notification for the 2027 examinations will mention the eligibility criteria, application dates, examination fee, late-fee window, subjects available and instructions for selecting the examination city.
Students should particularly check their eligibility before applying. In the previous cycle, CBSE required candidates from earlier examination years to enter details such as their roll number and year of passing. The Board also cautioned that incorrect information could result in rejection of the application.
The examination centre is allotted according to the city selected by the candidate in the online application. CBSE had advised candidates to choose the city carefully as it would not be changed after allotment.