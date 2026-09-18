CBSE private candidate exam form 2027: Registration date for Class 10, 12 likely this month

CBSE Private Candidate Form 2027 For Class 10 and 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet announced the date for submission of examination forms by private candidates who wish to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2027. Last year, the forms were released in September.

The CBSE’s examination circular page, updated on September 18, 2026, currently lists the September 10 notification regarding the prior intimation for submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and 12 examinations for the 2026-27 session. However, a notification for submission of examination forms by private candidates for the 2027 examinations has not been released yet.

For the 2026 Board examinations, CBSE opened the private-candidate application process in September 2025. The Board issued the notifications for Class 10 and Class 12 private candidates on September 8, 2025, and the application process began on September 9.