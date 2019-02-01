CBSE exams 2018: Counselling begins today, important instructions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the annual counselling for parents and students from today onwards. The board’s outreach programme will continue till April 4, 2019. This is the 22nd psychological counselling service provided by CBSE to help students cope with exam stress.

CBSE has provided toll-free helpline numbers 1800118004 which will be available to students in India and abroad. It would work 24X7 and is expected to resolve exam-related issues. Stakeholders can also avail counselling through email. Tele-counselling services including pre-recorded information on tackling board exams, tips for better preparation, time and stress management, FAQ’s along with live counselling sessions are also available at the official website, cbse.nic.in.

A total of 87 counsellors, out of which 16 are placed in foreign, are available to students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders round the clock. Additionally, two special educators are also deployed.

The CBSE has also uploaded a comprehensive audio-visual presentation called ‘Knowing Children Better’ on its official website. According to the board, it is first-ever such presentation.

The various topics deal with real-time experiences and problems of adolescents with suggestive measures as coping strategies are also available. The viewers can access the same under ‘counselling’ tab on the homepage.

For e-mail based counselling students can write at the official address, counselling.cecbse@gmail.com