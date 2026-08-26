CBSE postpones CTET 2026, reopens application window

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and reopened the application window for eligible candidates who could not register during the earlier schedule.
According to the latest public notice issued by CBSE, the CTET 2026 application portal will remain open from August 25 to September 1, 2026. Candidates who had already completed and submitted their applications during the previous window do not need to register again.
The board said the decision follows a recent Supreme Court judgment, which stressed the need to provide eligible teachers with a reasonable opportunity to meet the statutory requirement of obtaining the prescribed Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification.
The application process for the 22nd edition of CTET was earlier open from May 11 to June 10, 2026, following a public notice issued by CBSE on May 8.
Candidates who were eligible to appear for CTET 2026 but could not submit their applications during the earlier registration period can now apply between August 25 and September 1.
CBSE has clarified that the reopened window is only for eligible candidates who missed the earlier deadline. Those who have already successfully submitted their applications are not required to apply again.
The board is expected to announce the revised CTET 2026 examination schedule separately following the postponement.