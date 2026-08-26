CBSE postpones CTET 2026, reopens application window

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and reopened the application window for eligible candidates who could not register during the earlier schedule.

According to the latest public notice issued by CBSE, the CTET 2026 application portal will remain open from August 25 to September 1, 2026. Candidates who had already completed and submitted their applications during the previous window do not need to register again.

The board said the decision follows a recent Supreme Court judgment, which stressed the need to provide eligible teachers with a reasonable opportunity to meet the statutory requirement of obtaining the prescribed Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification.