CBSE defers Class 10, 12 Board Exams for March 5 and 6 across the Middle East

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March 5 and 6, 2026, in select Middle East countries. In an official communication to principals of CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Board said the decision was taken after a critical review of the prevailing situation in the region.

The exams, originally set for Thursday, March 5, and Friday, March 6, will now be held on revised dates, which will be announced later. CBSE further stated that it will review the situation again on March 5 and take an appropriate decision regarding examinations scheduled from March 7 onwards.