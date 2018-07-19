CBSE planning to use encrypted test papers to avoid leaks from next year

The CBSE had to face major embarrassment after class XII economics and class X mathematics question papers were leaked in March this year. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh/File) The CBSE had to face major embarrassment after class XII economics and class X mathematics question papers were leaked in March this year. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh/File)

To stem exam paper leaks, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering to use encrypted question papers for conducting classes X and XII board examinations.

The CBSE had to face major embarrassment after class XII economics and class X mathematics question papers were leaked in March this year.

While it had to conduct a re-test for the class XII paper, the Board decided not to hold a re-exam for the class X maths paper, stating that it was leaked only in the Delhi region.

Under the encrypted system, each examination centre will be provided with login details and the question paper will be printed in the school and then photocopied and distributed. Till now, the question papers were printed and then kept at the banks. An hour before the examination, a centre superintendent, who is usually the principal of the school, takes the papers to the centre.

The CBSE had tried to use the system to conduct the re-examination for class XII, but later it was conducted using the old method, using printed question papers.

“As a pilot project, we did this (used the encrypted system) for the class X compartment exam. There was no problem with it. We realised that the number of (test) centres were fewer — just 32. For the board examinations, we have almost 4,500 exam centres and close to 30 lakh children, so the board is deliberating on providing infrastructure at the examination centres,” CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said, adding that the board would also provide a “printed set of question papers in the banks in case of any emergency” like technical glitches.

The board is also planning to provide logistical support to examination centres for implementing the encrypted system, an exam centre would require equipment, like computer, printers, internet connection, photo copier and continuous power supply.

Hindi practicals

New Delhi: The CBSE has decided to introduce Hindi practical examinations. Confirming this, Anurag Tripathi, CBSE Secretary, said this was important so that children know the literature well and are able to communicate better. This change is for students of classes IX-X and XI-XII. The practicals will be divided into two parts — listening and talking, which will be of 10 marks, and project, which will be of another 10 marks. The students will be marked in the school itself. —ENS

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App