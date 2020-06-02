CBSE pending exam 2020: Who can change exam centre and how

CBSE pending exams in July (Representational image) CBSE pending exams in July (Representational image)

The pending exams for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 will be held in the schools where students are enrolled in instead of the exam centres, barring those schools which fall in contaminated zones. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier instructed that no exam centres will be set up in containment zones.

Further, students who have been stranded in a city or moved cities to be with families due to the coronavirus pandemic will be allowed to appear for the exam from the city they are in, as per the Ministry of Huma Resource Development (HRD). Thus, students have the freedom to change their exam centre and city. But who all are eligible for this and how can one do that? Read on to know details.

Who are eligible to change exam centres?

For regular students, those who were residing in hostels or whose education was sponsored by the state government or who have shifted from the district of their school to some other district will be allowed to change their exam centre.

For private students — who are not in the district in which their exam centre falls — can apply for the change of exam centre.

To ensure smooth management, CBSE has decided to have at least one school in each district which will be the nodal exam centre for candidates who have shifted from one exam centre to another.

How to change exam centre?

Schools will have to contact students to know if they have moved to another district and whether or not they want to avail the facilities. Schools will then use e-pariksha portal to provide details to the board. CBSE will accept requests only from the school and not directly from students. Students can, however, get in touch with their school.

While students will be assigned to school in the district they are in. In certain districts of Assam, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, North-east and Tamil Nadu, CBSE does not have schools. Students who have moved in these districts, however, will have to move to the nearest district with CBSE-affiliated schools to take exams.

When to apply?

Students can make a request to their schools from June 3 to June 9. The link of information can be uploaded at the portal till June 11. Once the link closes no further window will be provided to schools or students, as per the latest notice by the board. A final list of candidates and new exam centre will be allotted to schools by CBSE on June 16. The revised exams are scheduled to be held from July 1.

Students can check their exam centre location from June 20 onwards through a mobile app – ‘exam centre locator of CBSE’ The app is available for Android phones and can be downloaded through Play Store. Private students can apply at Pariksha Suvidha app.

Which districts do not have a centre?

South Salmara in Assam, Chota Udaipur, Gir Somath in Gujarat, Bandipora, Ramban, Shopia in Jammu and Kashmir, Kamjong, Noney, Pherzawl, Thengnoupal in Manipur, North Garo Hills, South West Khasi hills, West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, Hnahthial, Saitual in Mizoram, Noklak in Nagaland and Tiruppattur in Tamil Nadu.

