CBSE partners with Microsoft, IBM to train teachers in Artificial Intelligence, ICT

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has partnered with technology giant Microsoft India to train 1,000 teachers in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools. The capacity building programme, according to a CBSE circular, will include aspects of Artificial Intelligence, gamification through Minecraft, collaborative tools such as Teams, Flipgrid, OneNote.

Each selected school is asked to nominate two teachers for the programme for which registrations will close on September 9. The programme will train teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools across India. It will begin on September 11 and will conclude on September 28.

Meanwhile, CBSE has also partnered with IBM to build the curriculum for AI for school children. CBSE had earlier announced to introduced AI for students from class 8 onwards. In Phase I of implementation, the programme will focus on PGT’s and students in Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar. The programme will consist of the following three stages.

For IBM too, the application process will be closing on September 9. Based on the applications received, the board will shortlist a total of 1,000 schools. Teachers who have attended the training programmes conducted by Intel, Adobe or Microsoft in the last six months will not be considered for this programme.