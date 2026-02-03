CBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards: Board releases hall tickets at cbse.gov.in

The exams for both classes will start on February 17. The CBSE admit cards are important documents for the students, which will allow them to enter the exam hall and appear for the board exams.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 09:43 AM IST
CBSE Admit Cards 2026: Class 10th, 12th hall tickets OUTIn CBSE schools, the admit cards are issued by the school authorities. (Image: AI genrated)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 for the board exams 2026. The exams for both classes will start on February 17. The CBSE admit cards are important documents for the students, which will allow them to enter the exam hall and appear for the board exams. Last year, the admit cards were released on February 3. In CBSE schools, the admit cards are issued by the school authorities.

Board Exams 2026: How to download the admit card

Here is how school authorities can download the admit cards from CBSE’s official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2:  Click on the admit card link given on the home page

Step 3: Fill in details, like user id and password

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Take a printout of the admit card for future references

The admit card 2026 includes details such as the student’s name, roll number, school number, centre number, photograph, subjects with their respective codes, exam dates, admit card ID, date of birth, and the exam name. It will also specify the name and address of the examination centre along with other important instructions that candidates must follow during the examination.

Read | CBSE Class 10th two-board exams: Improvement subjects, compartment eligibility and more clarified

The Board exams for the 2026 session mark a shift for Class 10 students, as CBSE will conduct board exams twice within a single academic year. The first phase is scheduled from February 17 to March 10, while the second optional phase will be held from May 15 to June 1, 2026.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, CBSE students, as young as those studying in Class 3, will likely find computational-thinking skills integrated in all subjects as the Board prepares to implement an AI-focused curriculum.

A draft artificial intelligence (AI) and computational thinking curriculum developed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for classes 3 to 12 also focuses on introducing foundational concepts of AI in the lower classes, along with advanced computational thinking and AI as compulsory subjects in classes 9 and 10, official sources said.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Growth remains priority, looking at more PSU divestment: FM
Growth remains priority, looking at more PSU divestment: FM Sitharaman
Communal flare-up in a Chhattisgarh village: 6 homes torched, cops injured during rescue operation
Communal flare-up in a Chhattisgarh village: 6 homes torched, cops injured during rescue operation
Bhumi Pednekar in an exclusive interview with SCREEN.
Bhumi Pednekar on why she added Satish to her name; how Imran Khan's comeback film healed her: 'I had a huge crush on him'
Muzaffar Ali
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
should you date a friend's ex?
'He felt that I went behind his back...': The dark side of staying friends when your bestie dates your ex
Claude
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Indian Super League 2025/26: Drop of 95 percent in per-match valuation as FanCode gets exclusive media rights for upcoming season
Indian Super League fanCode
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
'He felt that I went behind his back...': The dark side of staying friends when your bestie dates your ex
should you date a friend's ex?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement