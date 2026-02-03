CBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards: Board releases hall tickets at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 for the board exams 2026. The exams for both classes will start on February 17. The CBSE admit cards are important documents for the students, which will allow them to enter the exam hall and appear for the board exams. Last year, the admit cards were released on February 3. In CBSE schools, the admit cards are issued by the school authorities.
Here is how school authorities can download the admit cards from CBSE’s official website.
Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the home page
Step 3: Fill in details, like user id and password
Step 4: Download the admit card
Step 5: Take a printout of the admit card for future references
The admit card 2026 includes details such as the student’s name, roll number, school number, centre number, photograph, subjects with their respective codes, exam dates, admit card ID, date of birth, and the exam name. It will also specify the name and address of the examination centre along with other important instructions that candidates must follow during the examination.
The Board exams for the 2026 session mark a shift for Class 10 students, as CBSE will conduct board exams twice within a single academic year. The first phase is scheduled from February 17 to March 10, while the second optional phase will be held from May 15 to June 1, 2026.
Meanwhile, CBSE students, as young as those studying in Class 3, will likely find computational-thinking skills integrated in all subjects as the Board prepares to implement an AI-focused curriculum.
A draft artificial intelligence (AI) and computational thinking curriculum developed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for classes 3 to 12 also focuses on introducing foundational concepts of AI in the lower classes, along with advanced computational thinking and AI as compulsory subjects in classes 9 and 10, official sources said.
