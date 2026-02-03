CBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards: Board releases hall tickets at cbse.gov.in

In CBSE schools, the admit cards are issued by the school authorities. (Image: AI genrated)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 for the board exams 2026. The exams for both classes will start on February 17. The CBSE admit cards are important documents for the students, which will allow them to enter the exam hall and appear for the board exams. Last year, the admit cards were released on February 3. In CBSE schools, the admit cards are issued by the school authorities.

Board Exams 2026: How to download the admit card

Here is how school authorities can download the admit cards from CBSE’s official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the home page