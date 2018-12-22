CBSE paper leak: Delhi police file chargesheet, name ten as accused

The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet following investigation by a Crime Branch special investigation team into the alleged Class X and XII board examination paper leaks this year.

Police claimed that the leak originated from Himachal Pradesh, where two students wrote Class X Mathematics and Class XII Economics question paper set on instructions from the accused, and which were later leaked on WhatsApp.

According to police, the leaked question paper sets were handwritten by a female Class XII student and a male Class X student.

“The accused chose the two because he favoured them… the male Class X student was given the question paper by the main accused, Rakesh, who was at the time employed as a Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) at DAV Public school,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Dr Ram Gopal Naik.

Police said that the son of Rakesh’s relative had also appeared for the Class X exam that time, adding that both the papers were written in his private residence in Himachal Pradesh, police said.

The chargesheet, which is 482-pages-long, was submitted on Thursday at Karkardooma court and has named ten people as the accused.

“Four of the accused are from the a convent school in the capital, while other six are from Himanchal Pradesh,” said Naik.