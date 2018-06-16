CBSE paper leak: Avoid self-centres in pvt schools to prevent leak, recommends panel

“Self-centres would be sited in private schools only if it is not possible to locate them in KVs, JVs, government, army or PSU schools,” the committee’s report, which was submitted this week, states. (File Photo) “Self-centres would be sited in private schools only if it is not possible to locate them in KVs, JVs, government, army or PSU schools,” the committee’s report, which was submitted this week, states. (File Photo)

The examination centre for students of a private school appearing for Class X and XII Board examinations should preferably be located in government institutions such as Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) and Army schools, the HRD Ministry’s high-powered committee set up in the wake of the CBSE paper leak is learnt to have recommended.

“Self-centres would be sited in private schools only if it is not possible to locate them in KVs, JVs, government, army or PSU schools,” the committee’s report, which was submitted this week, states.

The panel was constituted by the government on April 3 to make CBSE’s examination process foolproof, after the Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics paper leak this year led to public outrage. The CBSE had to re-conduct the Class XII Economics paper.

The committee, headed by former Higher Education secretary V S Oberoi, has suggested a host of measures to prevent paper leaks in future. Some of these are:

Question papers meant for each examination centre should have a unique QR code, or watermark to help trace the origin of a paper leak more accurately.

CBSE’s paper-setters should not prepare question papers, but develop questions for a question bank. Multiple question papers should be generated from the question bank in order to thwart leaks based on an individual paper-setter’s memory. The moderator, who checks question papers for errors, should not also know the final question paper for any year.

CBSE could consider dispatching encrypted question papers electronically to the examination centre. This, if accepted, should be implemented on pilot basis.

Question papers are usually stored in the locker of a bank. Such custodian banks should not be located in the premises of a school that is an exam centre.

Instead of having one custodian (bank) for each examination centre, in cities the needs of a number of examination centres can be covered by one bank. Custodians should have CCTV recording facility.

Each examination centre should have a centre supervisor and deputy centre supervisor. The centre supervisor should be a person other than principal, vice-principal, headmaster or headmistress of a senior secondary school.

CBSE should amend its exam bylaws to scrap the provision that allows the centre supervisor to delegate his or her authority to a postgraduate teacher.

No invigilator should be posted at an exam centre where his or her relative is appearing for a paper.

The Board should try to hold examination for less popular subjects in January-February, before the main Board exam. The exam centre for such subjects could be within the school that is offering the subject. As for the more opted or popular subjects, the Board exam should be held in March-April.

At the time of collecting question papers from the custodian, there must be at least three witnesses, including centre supervisor or deputy centre supervisor, the observer appointed by the Board and the custodian.

Manuscripts should be handed over in specially designed envelopes and not in simple envelopes.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App