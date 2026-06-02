CBSE OSM row: Whistleblower student Sarthak Sidhant appears before parliamentary panel, flags alleged tender irregularities

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports Chairman Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday told the media that they would consider concerns raised by students regarding the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) system after hearing a presentation by Class 12 student Sarthak Sidhant.
Sidhant, a Class 12 student, has been raising concerns over the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) new marking system since the Class 12 results were declared. He appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee and presented his findings on the implementation of the digital evaluation mechanism and alleged irregularities in the tendering process.
Sarthak’s presentation was made in the presence of CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary, School Education, Sanjay Kumar, along with other officials of the Ministry of Education and the board.
The CBSE handed over a report to the panel members, presenting their side on the problems faced by students, and assured the MPs that the glitches that appeared on its portal have since been rectified and students now have time till June 6 to apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets.
Ahead of the meeting, Sidhant claimed that his analysis of multiple CBSE tender documents had revealed several discrepancies that, in his view, appeared to favour a particular vendor involved in the OSM process.
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Among the issues highlighted by him were changes in tender conditions related to poor performance, blacklisting provisions, financial eligibility criteria, Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) requirements, and project qualification norms.
He also clarified that he is not against the OSM system itself and believed that digital evaluation could improve the examination process if implemented carefully.
The parliamentary panel is also reviewing issues related to the implementation of the three-language formula in Classes 9 and 10, alongside concerns surrounding the OSM system and the CBSE post-result process.
— with inputs from PTI and ANI