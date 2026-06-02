CBSE OSM row: Whistleblower student Sarthak Sidhant appears before parliamentary panel, flags alleged tender irregularities

Sarthak Sidhant, one of the students affected by the CBSE's 'On-Screen Marking' (OSM) system, arrived at the Parliament House Annexe. (Image: ANI)

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports Chairman Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday told the media that they would consider concerns raised by students regarding the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) system after hearing a presentation by Class 12 student Sarthak Sidhant.

Sidhant, a Class 12 student, has been raising concerns over the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) new marking system since the Class 12 results were declared. He appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee and presented his findings on the implementation of the digital evaluation mechanism and alleged irregularities in the tendering process.

Sarthak’s presentation was made in the presence of CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary, School Education, Sanjay Kumar, along with other officials of the Ministry of Education and the board.