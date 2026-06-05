CBSE OSM Row: Board clarifies ‘over attempt’ policy after queries on Class 12 mark discrepancies

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday issued a clarification regarding the totaling of marks in Class 12 board examinations after receiving queries from students who noticed apparent discrepancies between marks shown on their scanned answer scripts and their final scores.

In a statement, CBSE said some students who had obtained copies of their evaluated answer books raised concerns about differences between the calculation sheet attached to the answer script and the total marks reflected in their results.

The board explained that many question papers contain internal choices, allowing students to answer one of multiple alternatives. However, some students attempt more questions than required.