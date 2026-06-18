CBSE answer-sheet row: Vendor denies tech failure, blames scanning error

Addressing concerns over blurred images and illegible handwriting in scanned copies, Coempt said such cases were being reviewed in coordination with evaluation authorities.

Coempt Edu Teck, the Hyderabad-based company at the centre of the controversy over the CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, has denied allegations of technological failures and security lapses, asserting that recent complaints stemmed from isolated operational issues rather than flaws in its software or infrastructure.

In a communication issued amid continuing scrutiny of the answer-sheet evaluation system, the company said an incident in which a student allegedly received another candidate’s answer sheet was traced to the physical scanning process and not to any software malfunction. “We have identified the location and the individual who conducted the scanning. We have verified 100 per cent that, technologically, there is no error in this case,” the company said.