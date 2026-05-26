CBSE payment glitches: Pradhan directs PSU banks to strengthen gateway system

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday held detailed discussions with senior officials of four public sector banks on overhauling the Central Board of Secondary Education’s payment gateway system.

The meeting was attended by representatives of State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Indian Bank, an official statement said.

The development comes amid concerns over the recent payment and technical issues faced by students during the CBSE post-result and re-evaluation processes.

The minister stressed the need for a robust, reliable and student-friendly digital payment ecosystem, particularly for post-examination services such as re-evaluation, obtaining photocopies of answer sheets and other fee-based processes.