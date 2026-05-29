CBSE Class 12th 2026: Re-evaluation, verification, rechecking window to open today

Issues like blurred images and missing answer scripts are causing panic among students. It can be expected that the Board will extend the re-evaluation date. (Image: AI Generated)

CBSE class 12 re-evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to start the re-evaluation process for Class 12 students today. The re-evaluation will be for those students who have opted to receive scanned copies of their answer scripts. CBSE, in its earlier notice, indicated that the portal for mark verification and re-evaluation of answer books is scheduled to open on May 29, 2026.

Though it is important to note that students on social media are still raising concerns related to OSM. Issues like blurred images and missing answer scripts are causing panic among students. It can be expected that the Board will extend the re-evaluation date.