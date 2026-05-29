CBSE Class 12th 2026: Re-evaluation, verification, rechecking window to open today

CBSE class 12 re-evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to start the re-evaluation process for Class 12 students today. The re-evaluation will be for those students who have opted to receive scanned copies of their answer scripts. CBSE, in its earlier notice, indicated that the portal for mark verification and re-evaluation of answer books is scheduled to open on May 29, 2026.
Though it is important to note that students on social media are still raising concerns related to OSM. Issues like blurred images and missing answer scripts are causing panic among students. It can be expected that the Board will extend the re-evaluation date.
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In its bulletin dated May 26, 2026, the board confirmed that scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets are being provided through the official portal and to students’ registered email IDs. Pending requests for these copies are expected to be completed by May 27, 2026. The Board has not provided any confirmation whether they will start the re-evaluation process or extend it. For more information on CBSE Class 12 revaluation, rechecking, etc, students can check IE Education portal.
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The re-evaluation process followed a sequential structure, wherein students had to first apply for photocopies of their answer sheet before proceeding to verification or re-evaluation.
As per the official notification, a large number of students had applied for photocopies of their answer sheets. The data shared by the board is as follows:
— Application received for scanned copies of the answer sheet: 4.04.319
— No. of answer sheets requested by students: 11,31,961
— No. of answer sheets provided digitally: 8.98,214
On the other hand, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan acknowledged that “some discrepancies had been noticed” in the CBSE Class 12 exam results, saying he takes “responsibility for it” as this was the first time the Board had implemented the on-screen marking (OSM) system on such a large scale.
“Certain discrepancies have come to our notice, and I take responsibility for them. These issues will be rectified, and appropriate solutions will be worked out. We are all working on this. We will not leave any student’s question unresolved,” Pradhan said after a review meeting at the CBSE headquarters in Delhi.