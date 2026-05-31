‘Vulnerabilities contained, weaknesses being ruled out’: CBSE deploys team from IITs, government to secure system

The board's statement, posted on its official X handle, comes amid a controversy that has drawn political fire, raised questions about student evaluation, and put the spotlight on the company behind the platform. (representative image/ Gemini-generated)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has acknowledged for the first time that cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal — its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system used to evaluate Class 12 answer sheets — had been flagged in the public domain, and confirmed that an expert team has been deployed to secure the platform. The board’s statement, posted on its official X handle, comes amid a controversy that has drawn political fire, raised questions about student evaluation, and put the spotlight on the company behind the platform.

In its post, CBSE stated that it had been ‘closely monitoring the vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal’ and that a team of cybersecurity professionals drawn from ‘various arms of the government as well as the IITs’ had been deployed over the last few days to fortify the system.