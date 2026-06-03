CBSE’s new chairman is a mechanical engineer, NITIE alumnus

The Centre on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Prashant Sitaram Lokhande as the new chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), replacing Rahul Singh, who has been transferred to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare as Additional Secretary. The appointments were approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet amid ongoing scrutiny surrounding CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

A 2001-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Lokhande brings a technical and management-focused academic background to one of the country’s largest school education boards. Before entering the civil services, he completed a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Mechanical Engineering from Pune University and later earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Engineering from NITIE Mumbai, which later became IIM Mumbai.