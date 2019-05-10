CBSE vs CISCE: Which board performed better in 2019 exams?

The eternal debate whether between the two — the Council for the Indian School Certification Examination or Central Board of Secondary Education — which one is better will not settle down ever. Both are national boards and have schools across the country. Based on the results of the board exams 2019, here is a quick analysis.

Advertising

Number of students: Number of students in the CISCE is considerably lower than the CBSE. In class 10 or ICSE exam, 1,96,271 candidates appeared and in class 12 ISC a total of 86,713 students appeared. While in CBSE class 10 and 12 exams a total of 31 lakh students appeared.

Read| ICSE topper switched to CBSE for class 11

Pass percentage: In ICSE 98.54 per cent students passed and 96.52 per cent passed in ISC while in CBSE class 10 and class 12, 91.10 per cent and 83.40 per cent students passed the board exams 2019 respectively.

Number of languages: ICSE exam was conducted in 22 Indian, 10 foreign and two classical languages. The ISC exam was held in 14 Indian, six foreign and one classical languages. The CBSE exams are conducted in English, Hindi and respective state-language depending upon the state student had appeared from.

Advertising

Passing marks: In ICSE and ISC exams, the minimum marks to be obtained in order to be declared as the pass was lowered recently from 35 per cent to 33 per cent for ICSE and from 40 to 35 per cent in ISC exams. Thus, now CISCE has 35 per cent marks as its minimum passing marks. The CBSE too had lowered its passing marks from 35 per cent to 33 per cent for both class 10 and 12 board exams.

Read| Bangaluru’s Vibha creates history secured 100% in ISC

High scorers: In CBSE, class 10 result a total of 2,25,143 students scored above 90 per cent and 57,256 students secured above 95 per cent which is 12.78 and 3.25 per cent students respectively. In CBSE class 12 exam, 94,299 students secured 90 per cent marks and 17,693 students obtained marks above 95 per cent. No data was available in this regard.

Toppers: The top rank in CBSE class 12 exams was shared by two girls – Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Both secured 499/500 marks. The rank two was also shared by three students, all of them are girls. Gaurangi Chawla, Aishwarya, and Bhavya shared the third spot by obtaining 498 marks out of 500. As many as 18 students jointly held the third rank by securing 497 marks; out of which 11 were female students.

In ISC exam this year, two students Dewang Kumar and Vibha Swaminathan created history by scoring a full 100 per cent marks. The second rank was secured by 16 students who secured 399/400 and got 99.75 per cent marks. The third rank was secured by 36 students all of whom got 99.50 per cent or 398/400 marks.

Read| Stayed away from social media: CBSE class 10 topper shares mantra of success

In CBSE class 10, a total of 13 students secured 499 out of 500 marks. The second rank was held by 26 students who secured 498 marks out of 500 and on the third rank there is a tie between 58 students, all of whom got 497 marks.

In ICSE (class 10) the tip rank was shared between two students — Juhi Rupesh Kajaria from Mumbai and Manhar Bansal from Muktsar, Punjab. Both secured 498/500 and obtained 99.60 per cent marks. The second rank was shared by 10 students with 99.40 per cent (497/500) marks. The rank three was held by 24 students jointly who secured 496 marks and 99.20 per cent.