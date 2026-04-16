CBSE opens Class 10th 2nd board exam 2026 LOC window today, registration ends on April 22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will open the List of Candidates (LOC) submission window for the Class 10 second board examination 2026 from today, April 16. Schools will be required to complete the registrations by April 22. CBSE on April 15 declared the Class 10 results this year. Over 24.71 lakh students took the examination across 8,074 centres. The overall pass percentage stood at more than 93.70 per cent.

CBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

In an official circular dated April 15, 2026, the board outlined detailed guidelines for schools to upload candidate details. This follows an earlier notification issued on March 17 and comes even as CBSE continues the process of declaring results for the main Class 10 examinations.

The submission process has been structured in phases. The first phase, beginning around noon today, allows schools to submit the LOC along with fee payment until April 20, 2026. The second phase runs concurrently for completing submissions and payments. A final window with late fees will remain open from April 21 to April 22, after which no further corrections, additions, or extensions will be permitted.

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As per the eligibility criteria, students who have passed the main Class 10 exams can opt to improve their performance in up to three subjects, including science, mathematics, social science, and languages. Those placed in the compartment category will continue under the same status. Schools have also been allowed to add candidates who were not included earlier, complete pending payments, or withdraw applications. While students can switch between mathematics standard and basic levels, changes in other subjects are not permitted.

The examination fee has been fixed at Rs 320 per subject for candidates in India and Nepal, amounting to Rs 960 for three subjects. For students appearing from other countries, the fee is Rs 1,100 per subject, totalling Rs 3,300 for three subjects. A late fee of Rs 2,000 per candidate will apply during the final submission window. Payments must be made online through debit or credit cards, NEFT, RTGS, UPI, or net banking, as offline payment modes are not accepted.

CBSE has also reiterated key rules for the second examination. The test will be conducted based on the same syllabus as the main 2026 exams, and no corrections will be allowed once the LOC is submitted. If a candidate does not appear after paying the fee, their main exam result will be treated as final. Facilities for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) will continue only for those already registered, while sports category students can participate if they have prior approval. Students in the ‘Essential Repeat’ (ER) category, however, are not eligible to apply.