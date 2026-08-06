CBSE opens application portal for Class 10 scanned copies; verification, revaluation process to begin from August 14

Students will be required to pay Rs 300 per subject to obtain the scanned copies of their answersheets (Photo: Screenshot from the official website)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the post-result process for Class 10 main and second board examinations 2026. All the students who appeared in the main board exams or in the second board exams as well can now apply for their scanned copies of their evaluated answer books at the official website of the board – cbse.gov.in.

The complete post-result process will be conducted in three stages. As per the notification issued by the board on August 5, Class 10 students can apply to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets till August 9 by paying a fee of Rs 300 per subject.