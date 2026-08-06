CBSE opens application portal for Class 10 scanned copies; verification, revaluation process to begin from August 14

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the post-result process for Class 10 main and second board examinations 2026. All the students who appeared in the main board exams or in the second board exams as well can now apply for their scanned copies of their evaluated answer books at the official website of the board – cbse.gov.in.
The complete post-result process will be conducted in three stages. As per the notification issued by the board on August 5, Class 10 students can apply to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets till August 9 by paying a fee of Rs 300 per subject.
After reviewing the scanned answer sheets, students who wish to challenge the evaluation can apply online for verification of marks or re-evaluation from August 16 to August 19 through the above-mentioned portal. This year, the board has made it mandatory for students to first obtain a scanned copy of their evaluated answer sheet before applying for verification of marks or re-evaluation.
The notification also lays down separate provisions for students who appeared in both the Main and Second Board Examinations. Such students can obtain scanned copies of their answer sheets from both examinations but can seek verification or re-evaluation for the answer book of either examination. Students seeking verification of the complete answer sheet of a subject will have to pay Rs 300.
Students applying for verification of marks should note that the process will only involve checking whether all answers have been evaluated, whether the marks have been correctly totalled and whether the awarded marks have been accurately transferred. It will not involve any reassessment of the original evaluation.
Students can also apply for re-evaluation by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question.
|Post-Result Activity
|Application Dates
|Scanned copy of evaluated answer book
|August 5 to August 9, 2026
|Verification of marks
|August 16 to August 19, 2026
|Re-evaluation Process
|August 16 to August 19, 2026
CBSE has instructed all Class 10 students to submit the online application within the stipulated deadlines. Any applications submitted after the closing dates will not be processed. The fees paid for the post-result services such as procurement of scanned copies, verification and re-evaluation are non-refundable.
The board had declared the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 on July 18, while the result for the main examination was released earlier on April 15.