What CBSE ignored: Its own panel found glitches in dry run, said delay OSM by a year

After trial in Delhi in Jan 2026, two reports sent to Board, highlighted major problems, tech glitches, random increase, decrease in marks

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
8 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 3, 2026 05:59 AM IST
What CBSE ignored: Its own panel found glitches in dry run, said delay OSM by a yearStudents started complaining about their marks almost immediately after the CBSE declared the Class 12 results on May 13. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
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* The CBSE’s new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system needs at least a year’s trial and rectification before being implemented.

* The OSM system depends heavily on well-equipped evaluation centres and highly trained evaluators.

* Improved training is essential for fair, transparent, and error-free marking of answer scripts. This needs time to be done properly.

* The OSM system is glitchy, and it is unable to resolve these glitches speedily.

These are some of the problems with the digital evaluation system that were explicitly flagged to the CBSE by participants in an evaluation dry run carried out by the Board less than a month before this year’s Class 12 examinations began on February 17.

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The CBSE pushed through the system anyway. Instead of paper booklets, examiners used computers to evaluate digitally scanned copies of answer scripts submitted by the examinees, which the CBSE put on a secure online platform.

Students started complaining about their marks almost immediately after the CBSE declared the Class 12 results on May 13. On Tuesday, a public interest petition was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities, technical deficiencies, and grievance-handling failures associated with the OSM system.

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In the evening, the government removed the CBSE chairman, Rahul Singh, and the Board secretary, Himanshu Gupta, from their posts and ordered an inquiry into the OSM fiasco.

The OSM pilot exercise was conducted in Delhi over three days in mid-January. Participants in the exercise included representatives of five among the capital’s most reputed schools – a group that includes private schools, schools run by the Delhi government, and Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas, which are administered by the central government.

Principals, evaluators, examiners, and subject experts appointed by the CBSE took part in the exercise. The participants were trained on the OSM system, and were then asked to evaluate mock answer scripts using the new platform.

The participants in the pilot exercise flagged a wide variety of problems with the marking schemes, calculations, and the technical working of the system, official sources familiar with the dry run told The Indian Express.

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Specifically, the sources said the problems that were identified on the first day of the exercise could not be rectified even by the end of the third day, when the exercise concluded.

According to the sources, among the issues that the participants flagged in their feedback were:

* In one example documented by the participants, marks that an Additional Head Examiner (AHE) increased by 1.5 reflected in the system as minus 1.5, that is, a reduction instead of an increase.

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* There was serious misalignment between the marking schemes provided to the examiners by CBSE, and what the software reflected. That is, marks that showed on the screen did not match with the marking scheme in some sets.

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* In one paper set, while the question contained multiple parts, the total marks of only one part was reflected.

* In some instances, the system forced “partial” marking of 0.5 marks on the examiners, even when the marking scheme did not permit this.

* The OSM system was hanging frequently, especially when the examiners used the ‘Undo’ button.

* Marks prescribed in the marking scheme were missing from the evaluation interface.

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* The progress of the marking was not saved automatically by the system.

* Evaluators were able to mark even blank pages or unattempted questions if they clicked on the question number on the left of the screen.

Many of these same problems were reported by students in several states after the CBSE declared the results of the examination last month.

Many of those who obtained copies of their answer scripts alleged that answers had been left unchecked or partially checked, or had been inconsistently evaluated. It was also alleged that the scans were blurry and difficult to read, and that sheets were mismatched – allegedly leading to examinees being marked on answers that they had not written.

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Before the chairman and secretary of CBSE were moved out Tuesday, The Indian Express had sought their reactions on the negative feedback submitted by the participants of the dry run, but had received no response.

The Indian Express also reached out to Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj with a detailed set of queries but received no response.

Minutes of a meeting of the CBSE’s Governing Body in June 2025 show that the “members (of the Governing Body) suggested that the on-screen marking may be implemented only after completion of pilot projects in some subjects across the various Regional Offices of the Board”.

This was not done. Instead, the CBSE chose to do the three-day dry run in January with just five schools in Delhi.

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In a document titled “Know About On Screen Marking” that it published after the allegations started, the Board said it had updated the system “as per suitability of the traditional evaluation system”, and followed it up with a dry run in five schools “to check the feasibility of the system”.

According to the Board, teachers from Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas, as well as state government and private schools participated in the exercise, and submitted reports on the suitability of the platform and recommendations for improvement.

The “three days intensive activity provided the Board with a blueprint of what modifications were needed in the system,” the CBSE said.

The Board also claimed that several changes were incorporated in the system after the dry run was completed. It said that “there was no ‘Save’ option available, which was added at later stages”, and “the process for deletion of marks was a little lengthy, which was altered”.

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It also said that “the issue of a static IP emerged which was resolved for later evaluation purpose” and that “the marks awarded position was hiding written text of students, which was changed”.

The CBSE also said that a “different colour code for HE (Head Examiner), AHE (Additional Head Examiner) and Evaluators as in traditional evaluation was brought about”, and that the “marking scheme linkage with answer book was done” were among the changes made.

In a second report to the Board, participants in the same dry run flagged at least 36 technical, operational and evaluation related concerns. Some of the observations flagged in this report included risks of “blind or superficial checking” and warned that the system “does not provide opportunities for evaluators to interact, deliberate or arrive at a consensus while allotting marks, which is essential for fair and standardized assessment”.

It also stated the absence of “a mechanism enabling additional head examiners (AHEs) to return answer scripts to evaluators when multiple errors are detected, allowing re-evaluation and corrections before final submission”.

***

The early warning

Glitches flagged during dry run

  • Score increases by additional head examiners reportedly reflected as deductions.
  • Marks showed on-screen didn’t always align with official marking.
  • In some cases, marks for one sub-part of a question reflected.
  • System reportedly allowed or forced 0.5-mark award not permitted under marking scheme.
  • Evaluators reported that the platform would freeze.
  • Evaluation progress reportedly not being saved automatically.
  • Marks could reportedly be entered against blank pages, unattempted questions.

CBSE claims to have fixed

  • ‘Save’ option added to evaluation interface.
  • Mark deletion process simplified.
  • Static IP issue fixed before actual evaluation.
  • Marks’ display repositioned to avoid obscuring answers.
  • AHE/HE review process revised to allow answer-book review irrespective of daily evaluation percentage.
  • Server capacity enhanced to address internet speed.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

 

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