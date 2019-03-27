CBSE officials, its schools exempt from election duty

All officials of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), principals, teachers and exam-related staff of affiliated schools which are involved in board examination duty have been exempted from Lok Sabha election duty.

This exemption was granted by the Election Commission following a letter from CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal requesting the same.

The CBSE board examinations, which began on February 15, will continue till April 4. Following this, the evaluation and processing of results will take place, which will continue till early June. Follow more election news here.

“This year, about 33 lakh students from 21,000 affiliated schools from India and 28 other countries are appearing in the board examinations being conducted for classes X and XII… CBSE is a small organisation… and requires the presence of all its personnel during the process,” the letter from CBSE stated.

It goes on to state that around 5,000 schools are functioning as examination and evaluation centres, and that principals, teachers and staff of these schools are involved in conducting examinations and evaluating answer books. It also states that PGT and TGT teachers, physical education and vocational subject teachers are also board evaluators.

“In view of the above, it is requested that officials of CBSE… and principals and teachers, and other exam-related staff of affiliated schools… that are involved either in the conduct of exams or evaluation may not be given election duty in the forthcoming Parliament Election. It is also informed that all these officials have never been assigned any election duty during the board exams in the past i.e. since the establishment of CBSE,” the letter stated.