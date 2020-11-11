CBSE offers scholarships for Class 12 girl students, here’s how to apply

The scholarship is available for single female child on meritorious basis. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications for female students to avail of different scholarships. Girls who have cleared class 10 exams 2020 from CBSE-affiliated schools can apply for ‘CBSE merit scholarship scheme for single girl child’ for class 12 studies. Those who have availed of the scholarship in 2019 can also renew their application.

Students need to submit their applications by December 10. A hard copy of the application form (renewal only) has to be submitted on or before December 28, as per the official notice. “Hard copies received after the last date shall not be entertained,” said the official notice by CBSE.

The objective of the scheme is to provide scholarships to the meritorious single girl child students, who are the only child of their parents and have passed the CBSE class 10 exams with 60 per cent or more marks. The scholarship is allotted based on merit.

A scholar under the scheme while availing scholarship can enjoy other concessions given by the school, as per the rules. The rate of scholarship is Rs 500 per month. A scholarship awarded under the scheme will be paid for a maximum period of two years.

