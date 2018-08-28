Kerala floods: CBSE to provide digital marksheets, certificates to students

Over 1,300 schools are affiliated to the CBSE in Kerala. (Representational image: Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) Over 1,300 schools are affiliated to the CBSE in Kerala. (Representational image: Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

In a bid to help flood affected students studying in CBSE affiliated schools in Kerala, whose board exam academic documents such as marksheets/ migration certificates/ pass certificates have been lost or destroyed, the board has decided to provide the same in digital form. Over 1,300 schools are affiliated to the CBSE in Kerala. The same is being provided because these documents are important for obtaining admission for higher studies, employment etc.

CBSE had developed first-of-its-kind digital academic repository called ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which has been integrated with DigiLocker. The digital academic documents are digitally signed using digital signature of Controller of Examinations of CBSE which make them legally valid digital document as per the IT Act. These documents are also having PKI based QR codes and they can be verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

How to get digital academic documents from CBSE’s Academic Repository?

One needs to visit www.cbse.digitallocker.gov.in and login using their credentials provided at the time of declaration of results on their registered mobile numbers to download their academic documents.

In order to facilitate the students again, the CBSE will re-send login-id and password of Parinam Manjusha/DigiLocker pertaining to students of the year 2016-2018 on their mobile numbers provided with Class 10/12 data.

For the students of 2004-2015, students of 2016-2018 who did not provide mobile number at the time of Class 10/12 data or students who have changed their mobile numbers:

— They can visit Parinam Manjusha website — cbse.digitallocker.gov.in and link their Aadhaar to their account and get their digital documents by providing their roll number, class and year of examination.

— Those who don’t possess Aadhaar or don’t remember their roll number may approach their schools directly and register themselves in order to get login credentials.

— If any student finds any variation in his/her document, he/she may contact the CBSE Regional Office Thiruvananthapuram immediately.

Support desk

If a students faces difficulty using Parinam Manjusha/DigiLocker account, they may write to support@digitallocker.gov.in with the help of their roll number, name, class and year of exam. The last date for submitting school information at the Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) for affiliated schools in Kerala has also been extended upto September 30, 2018.

