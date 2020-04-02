CBSE not to conduct some board exams disrupted by COVID-19

This means that examinations for the various regional and foreign languages offered by the board will not be conducted for Class XII this year, as will be the case with ICT and computer applications for Class X students. (File Photo/Representational) This means that examinations for the various regional and foreign languages offered by the board will not be conducted for Class XII this year, as will be the case with ICT and computer applications for Class X students. (File Photo/Representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday took the unprecedented decision that it will not conduct some of its annual board examinations which have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and the national lockdown.

As a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus, the central education board had postponed all board examinations which were to be held between March 19 and March 31.

Even before that, it had postponed examinations for four days in North East Delhi because of the riots there.

On Wednesday, the board announced that it has decided to only conduct 29 of those examinations which had been postponed in various regions – only for “main subjects that will be required for promotion and maybe crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.”

This means that examinations for the various regional and foreign languages offered by the board will not be conducted for Class XII this year, as will be the case with ICT and computer applications for Class X students. Across the country, 12 exams will be held on later dates – yet to be announced – for students of Class XII, while an additional 11 will be conducted for students of that grade from North East Delhi. No more examinations will be held for Class X students while six will only be held for students from North East Delhi.

“… at this stage it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations…. the Board will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the Board examinations,” read a statement by CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi.

