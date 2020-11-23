Not released board exams, practical dates: CBSE

CBSE has clarified that the dates of practical exams has not been released. Representational image/ file

Dismissing media reports on the release of the board exam dates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today clarified that they have not announced class 12 practical exams schedule and the information shared is “fake”. As per some media houses, class 12 board practical exams 2020-21 will be conducted of class 12 will be held from January 1 till February 8.

The board secretary Anurag Tripathi earlier informed that class 10, 12 exams will happen for sure and a schedule is likely to be announced soon. “The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments,” Tripathi said.

Meanwhile, there are demands from various quarters for cancellation or postponement of board exams. The Delhi government had written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to not conduct the exams next year before May and further reduce syllabus as schools still continue to remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

