CBSE not re-conducting Class 12 Physics, Economics paper

The CBSE is not re-conducting the class 12 physics and economics papers. Central Board of Secondary Education has clarified that a fake message is circulating on the social media that the board has decided to re-conduct the class 12 papers. This fake message is dated March 28 and is signed by the KK Choudhury, former controller of examination

The board has asked all stakeholders and the general public “not to give any heed to the rumours like this and cooperate with the Board in the smooth and fair conduct of examinations.”

CBSE had organised class 12 Physics paper on March 5 and Economics paper on March 27.

While class 10 examinations have got over on March 29. This year, the CBSE will announce the result earlier than the previous years. It seems the class 10 and class 12 results should be out within the first or second week of May. However, the CBSE has not released a confirmation date.

The board has also released a notice informing candidates the difference between the compartment and improvement examination. The students will get three chances to appear for compartment exam. According to CBSE, a candidate placed in a compartment may reappear for the exam to be held in July or August same year and may avail the second chance in March/April next year. They may further avail the third chance for the compartmental exam that will be conducted in July/August of that year.

Meanwhile, the board has announced launching a capacity building programme for teachers from academic session 2019-20. The course will conduct a two-day workshop and train teachers in ‘ethics and integrity’ to create ‘ethical leaders of tomorrow’, as per the board.