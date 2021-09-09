CBSE not preparing Classes 9, 11 question papers, terms viral post fake

Reacting to a “viral message” claiming that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be providing the question papers of classes 9 and 11 examinations, the board today clarified that it will not be preparing the question papers of the final examinations.

CBSE called the notice “fake” and said, “It is reiterated that you do not believe in any such information which is circulating on social media and not available on the Board’s website. Board issues all information on its website first. Hence information available only on Board’s website is authenticated.”

CBSE has meanwhile released sample question papers for its newly-structured term 1 examinations for classes 10 and 12.

The board has made available sample question papers and marking schemes for this examination for the use of both teachers and students. The papers are of 90 minutes and there are no subjective questions.