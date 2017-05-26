CBSE Class 12th results announced at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 12th results 2017: The Board had last year released the results on May 21 CBSE Class 12th results 2017: The Board had last year released the results on May 21

CBSE 12th result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 results 2017. As per the sources, the Board has decided not to appeal to the Supreme Court over the High Court’s decision on marks moderation policy. Therefore, CBSE will release the results this weekend.

“We do not want to delay the results further and therefore we’ll decide the result declaration date today. The Class 12 results are most likely to be released on either tomorrow or day after,” said the source.

Also read | CBSE results 2017 updates: Know everything about the result declaration date

A total of 19,85,397 students from Classes 10 and 12 have registered for the exam out of which 10,98,891 are from Class 12. A total of 4,60,026 girls and 6,38,865 boys taking part.

Among the cities, Chennai has the highest number of students participation for the Class 10 board exams (1,54,401) while Delhi has taken the top position for the number of students registered for the class 12 boards (2,58,321). Panchkula has the largest number of exam centres for both class 10 and 12 exams.

Read | CBSE 12th results 2017 LIVE updates: Noida’s Raksha Gopal is CBSE Board topper, pass percentage dips

The CBSE exams for class 12 have begun on March 9 and ended on April 29. The exam dates were delayed for a week this year due to elections in five states — Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Read | CBSE may not file plea on ‘moderation’, Prakash Javadekar says results soon

Steps to download the CBSE class 12th results 2017:

– Go to the official website of the CBSE (cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in or results.nic.in)

– Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 or class 12 results of 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit the information.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more CBSE results updates, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd