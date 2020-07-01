CBSE to train teachers in ‘experiential learning’ through Diksha platform

The course will train teachers in experimental teaching (Representational image) The course will train teachers in experimental teaching (Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will train teachers in experiential learning through Diksha platform. While announcing the course, Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) wrote on Twitter, “When our teachers are equipped with 21st-century skills, it becomes easier for our children to absorb and learn those competencies.”

The course is offered by CBSE in collaboration with Tata Trust and is meant for both teachers and school leaders including principals. HRD Minister asked educators to join the course and learn through it. “I would request them all to join this incredible course. Let’s strive to make the learning process for our students more joyful, reflective, and multidisciplinary,” he wrote further.

Read | CBSE asks schools to hold exams for students failed in Class 9 and 11

The course is available on Diksha App, to enroll for the course and CBSE in an official circular said that all teachers and school leaders associated to CBSE take the course “mandatorily”. Teachers will have to download the app and sign-in through their accounts to take the course. On completing the same, they will be awarded a certificate. CBSE will also conduct regional webinars for the hub leaders or lead collaborators in the same.

Explaining the rationale behind it, the central board said, “Educationists world over have realised that education has to take many leaps forward for a world where children are emotionally and physically resilient to face the challenges of a different world to come. For this, we need to create opportunities for children to learn the skills and competencies for the 21st century that correspond to both livelihood and well-being.”

Read | Parents not ready to send children to school, demand reduced syllabus, to continue online classes

The circular added, “To promote experiential learning pedagogy in schools, CBSE in association with Tata Trust has developed an interactive course on ‘experiential learning’ fir teachers and school leaders.” It claimed that the course will “sensitise educators to implement it in their classrooms and make learning more joyful, reflective and multidisciplinary”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd