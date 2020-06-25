CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th exams 2020: SC verdict today at 2 pm

CBSE exams were to be held from July 1 (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) CBSE exams were to be held from July 1 (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Remaining Exam Date 2020 Latest Update: The wait of over 31 lakh students across India will be over today with the Supreme Court set to announce its final decision on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams by 2 pm. The announcement of the CBSE exams is also going to impact the admission process of all central universities as well as the national entrance exams including JEE Main and NEET 2020.

The remaining CBSE papers were initially scheduled to be held from July 1 to 15, however, with the rapid rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the education board and government are reconsidering their decision. The Delhi government, which has the most number of CBSE schools, has already shown its displeasure in holding the board exams. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had written a letter to the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank requesting him not to conduct the pending CBSE exams in Delhi.

In Maharashtra, a case has been filed against the conducting of CISCE exams. In Bombay High Court, the CISCE has given the option to drop out of board exams to class 10 and class 12 students. An alternative way of assessment is also being discussed within the CISCE.

For CBSE too, if the exams are cancelled, then the result will be declared based on an alternative assessment system. CBSE had anyway suggested following the internal assessment norm for exams which it is not conducting. Out of 40-odd subjects, exams were being held only for 29 subjects. In such a scenario, students who are not satisfied with their marks, given without exams, will be provided an option to appear for the exam later. This is being followed by CISCE, while for CBSE, more clarity will be given after the Supreme Court’s decision.

The pending exams for Class 12 include 12 core subjects — Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Core), Hindi (Elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (New), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.

Apart from Class 12, CBSE was also to hold the pending exams for Class 10 students belonging to the North-East region of Delhi which was affected by violence earlier this year. For other Class 10 students, the result was to be declared on the basis of exams conducted and internal assessment for the rest of the subjects.

