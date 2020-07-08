Rationalisation of subjects a one-time measure: CBSE

CBSE reduced syllabus by 30% (Representational image) CBSE reduced syllabus by 30% (Representational image)

A day after announcing the reduction of the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent for the coming academic year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that this is just a one-time measure. As per the revision, several topics including nationalism, citizenship, and secularism will not be part of the CBSE board exams for the next year. These are among several topics omitted by the board from the syllabus for class 9 to 12. The other “rationlised” topics include – Early Societies, Nomadic Empires, Confrontation of Cultures etc. For class 8 and younger students, schools are free to “rationalise” adjustments into the curriculum.

The CBSE has reiterated that even as the topics which have been omitted will not be asked in the board examination or internal assessment; these topics would still be taught under the alternative academic calendar. In an official statement released yesterday, the CBSE said, “The heads of schools and teachers may ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics. However, the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for internal assessment and year-end board examination.”

This has been done as a one-time measure considering that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected instructional hours, as per the board. Schools have been shut since mid-March and classes are being held digitally since then. Many students are not being able to attend these classes due to the lack of resources and connectivity issues. Students and teachers were awaiting the list of the revised syllabus to know which topics remain for the board exams 2021. Here is the list of topics deleted from the CBSE curriculum –

In political science for class 11– Federalism, Citizenship Nationalism, Secularism, for class 12 students completely deleted topics include Security in the Contemporary World, Environment and Natural Resources, Social and New Social Movements in India, Regional Aspirations.

In Sociology- Doing Sociology: Research Methods, Social Structure, Stratification And Social Processes In Society, Environment and Society, The Market as a Social Institution, The Story of Indian Democracy, Globalisation and Social Change, Mass Media and Communications.

In history, deleted chapters include: For class 11- Early Societies, Nomadic Empires, Confrontation of Cultures and for class 12: Through the Eyes of Traveller, Peasants, Zamindars And the State, Colonial Cities, Understanding Partition

Economics: Control of Credit through Bank Rate, CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate, Open Market Operations, Margin requirement, Balance of payments deficit-meaning, determination of exchange rate in a free market. Growth of Education Sector in India, alternative farming – organic farming, Producer’s equilibrium-meaning, and its conditions in terms of marginal revenue-marginal cost are some of the revised topics.

In core English, classified advertisements, letters to the editor (giving suggestions/opinions on an issue) provide, the realistic context in the form of newspaper report/article to which the students may respond, application for a job with a bio-data or résumé, article and report writing, narrative are some of the topics from the writing section which will not make it to the CBSE boards 2021.

In literature, Father To Son, The Adventure, The Ghat of the Only World, The Tale of Melon City, Poets and Pancakes, A Roadside Stand, The Interview, Going Places, The Tiger King, Journey to the end of the Earth, Memories of Childhood will not be part of board exams 2021.

In mathematics, Mathematical Reasoning, Principle of Mathematical Induction are among the revised topics

For details, students can either refer to their teachers or at the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Several parents have been demanding a reduction in the syllabus for their children citing that students are “undergoing pressure” and lesser syllabus to cover would take some pressure off the students. This might offer some respite to these students and parents. The schools will continue to remain shut in July as well to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in India.

