Declared! CBSE NEET Result 2018 declared at cbseneet.nic.in

CBSE NEET Result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018. Kalpana Kumari has obtained the All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2018 with 99.99 percentile. She has obtained 171 out of 180 in physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology (Biology and Zoology). Overall her score is 691 out of 720.

All the candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results through cbseneet.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Earlier, the CBSE had released the answer keys on May 25 and the candidates were given a chance to raise objections on the answer keys till May 27.

This year, over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam that was conducted on May 6, 2018. According to students, the Physics paper was lengthier than last year with an increase in the application based and calculative questions. In case of heavy traffic if the website is not opening, the result may also be viewed at cbseresults.nic.in.

NEET 2018: Cut-off

UR: 50th percentile (691 – 119) – 634,987 candidates

OBC: 40th percentile (118 – 96) – 54653 candidates

SC: 40th percentile (118 – 96) – 17209 candidates

ST: 40th percentile (118 – 96) – 7446 candidates

Last year cut-off

The qualifying percentage for the unreserved category was 50 percent and the qualifying score as per qualification percentile (out of 720) was 131. For OBC/ SC/ ST category, it was 107 and the qualifying percentage was 40 percent (107 percentile). Similarly, for physically challenged, it was 118.

The All India merit list of the qualified candidates has been prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the exam. CBSE will provide the rank.

NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

