NEET 2018 cut-off released, CBSE releases result at cbseneet.nic.in

NEET 2018: The results of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) NEET 2018 examination has been declared. This year, the cut-off for the general category stands at 50 percent, and 40 percent for other category candidates. Around, 6,34,987 candidates got marks in the margin of 691 to 119. Other candidates received marks less than 118. Kalpana Kumari topped the examination with 99.99 percentile. She scored 171 out of 180 in physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology (Biology and Zoology). Overall her score is 691 out of 720.

Over 13 lakh candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through cbseneet.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The examination was conducted on May 6, 2018, and the students rated Physics lengthier. Accoding to students, the examination witnessed an increase in application basedand calculative questions. Earlier, the CBSE had released the answer keys on May 25 and the candidates were given a chance to raise objections on the answer keys till May 27.

NEET 2018: Know the cut-off

UR: 50th percentile (691 – 119) – 634,987 candidates

OBC: 40th percentile (118 – 96) – 54653 candidates

SC: 40th percentile (118 – 96) – 17209 candidates

ST: 40th percentile (118 – 96) – 7446 candidates

UR-PH: 45th percentile (118 – 107) – 205 candidates

OBC-PH: 40th percentile (106 – 96) – 104 candidates

SC-PH: 40th percentile (106 – 96) – 36 candidates

ST-PH: 40th percentile (106-96) – 12 candidate

The All India merit list of the qualified candidates will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the exam. CBSE will provide the rank

NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

