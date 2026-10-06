CBSE mandates 30-minute session for school staff on October 7 to sensitise on special needs

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked all its affiliated schools to organise a 30-minute sensitisation and orientation module on inclusive education for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) on October 7, 2026. The module has been developed in pursuance of directives from the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, with the aim of building sensitivity, empathy and an inclusive attitude among school staff.
The module is intended for all teaching and non-teaching staff, including teachers, ayahs, drivers, clerical staff, receptionists, deans, wardens, heads of schools and other support personnel.
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According to CBSE, the session will help staff understand the needs and challenges faced by children with special needs and encourage appropriate, respectful and inclusive practices in the school environment.
Schools have been asked to ensure maximum participation and organise the screening in a manner that allows staff members to attend without disrupting essential school activities. The 30-minute module on Inclusive Education for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) will be available through the PRASHAST portal at prashast.education.gov.in. It can be accessed through the Video Tutorial option available under the Headmaster login on the portal.
The initiative is part of the PRASHAST Screening Initiative being undertaken during the current academic year. The screening initiative aims to identify students with probable disabilities and facilitate timely intervention. CBSE said sensitising school staff to the needs and requirements of CwSN is an important component of the initiative, particularly to ensure that students receive appropriate support within the school environment.
CBSE has asked principals and heads of affiliated schools to ensure maximum participation of their staff in the module. The Board will also track the number of schools that view the module at the national level. The initiative is intended to contribute to a more inclusive, accessible and supportive school environment for Children with Special Needs.