CBSE mandates 30-minute session for school staff on October 7 to sensitise on special needs

School staff across CBSE will be required to use this portal, at prashast.education.gov.in (Image via official website)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked all its affiliated schools to organise a 30-minute sensitisation and orientation module on inclusive education for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) on October 7, 2026. The module has been developed in pursuance of directives from the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, with the aim of building sensitivity, empathy and an inclusive attitude among school staff.

The module is intended for all teaching and non-teaching staff, including teachers, ayahs, drivers, clerical staff, receptionists, deans, wardens, heads of schools and other support personnel.

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