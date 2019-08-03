CBSE makes new rules to check kids’ attendance

Observing that students whose lack of attendance was condoned had performed poorly in the 2019 examinations, the CBSE has laid down a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with cases of children who fall short of the prescribed attendance percentage.

According to CBSE’s examination bye-laws, a student will not be allowed to appear for the board’s Senior Certificate Examination if he or she does not have 75% attendance in their class XII academic year. In case of students who have participated in national level sports, the attendance requirement is 60%. Students who fall short of this prescribed percentage by up to 15% are eligible for condonation (overlooking) by the CBSE chairperson in matters such as prolonged illness.

In case of shortage, the cases for exemption have to be sent to the CBSE regional offices by January 7 with relevant documents for exemption.