CBSE makes mental health, career counsellors mandatory in affiliated schools

The CBSE has also introduced flexibility for smaller schools through a Counselling Hub and Spoke School Model, under which "Hub" schools mentor nearby "Spoke" schools.

For career guidance, it has mandated a student-to-counsellor ratio of 1:500 for students of Classes 9 to 12.

In a significant policy reform aimed at strengthening students’ mental health and providing them with career guidance, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the appointment of socio-emotional and career counsellors mandatory in all affiliated schools.

For this, the national education board amended Clause 2.4.12 of the CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018, following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed before the Rajasthan High Court in July 2025 by Kota-based advocate Sujeet Swami and some psychology experts.

The PIL highlighted rising mental health challenges among students, including academic stress and lack of structured career guidance, and sought mandatory provisions for qualified counsellors and a uniform mental health support framework in schools.

During the hearing in September 2025, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court sought responses and suggestions from the CBSE, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), the University Grants Commission, and the state government. After considering the submissions, the CBSE introduced key amendments through a circular on January 19, 2026.

Under the revised provisions, the CBSE has added two new sub-clauses. Clause 2.4.12.1 mandates that every CBSE school appoint one regular Counselling and Wellness Teacher, or socio-emotional counsellor, for every 500 students. Clause 2.4.12.2 makes the appointment of a Career Counsellor compulsory.

Earlier, CBSE norms required the appointment of a full-time psychological counsellor only in schools having more than 300 students in Classes 9 to 12, while smaller schools were permitted to engage part-time counsellors. The education board has prescribed minimum eligibility criteria for these counsellors.

The Counselling and Wellness Teacher must possess a graduate or postgraduate degree in Psychology or a postgraduate degree in Social Work with specialisation in mental health or counselling. They must also undergo a mandatory 50-hour CBSE-recognised capacity-building programme.

Their responsibilities include student and parent counselling, social-emotional learning, crisis intervention, identification of mental health concerns, sensitisation of teachers and parents, and maintaining confidentiality and ethical standards.

The CBSE has also introduced flexibility for smaller schools through a Counselling Hub and Spoke School Model, under which “Hub” schools mentor nearby “Spoke” schools.

For career guidance, it has mandated a student-to-counsellor ratio of 1:500 for students of Classes 9 to 12.

The minimum qualification for a Career Counsellor includes a graduate or postgraduate degree in disciplines such as Humanities, Science, Social Sciences, Management, Education or Technology.

According to Advocate Sujeet Swami, who filed the PIL, the plea had sought amendments to address the mental health needs of students from primary to senior secondary levels. It had stressed the importance of expert career guidance, particularly after Class 10.

He noted that with the CBSE implementing the changes, they wait for similar reforms at RBSE-affiliated schools. Advocate Amit Dadhich of the Rajasthan High Court welcomed the decision. He said that representations have been made before the court to develop a structured mental health support system for college and university students in Rajasthan, with positive outcomes expected soon.

 

