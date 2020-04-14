CBSE makes books for Classes 1 to 12 available online

The books are available online. (Representational image) The books are available online. (Representational image)

To ensure that students do not suffer during the lockdown, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made available books for classes 1 to 12 online. These are NCERT books available in the form of PDF as well as flipbooks. The available content is for both English and Hindi medium students.

Schools have been shut across the country due to the lockdown which has been extended till May 3. While the board exams for class 10 and class 12 students are still to be conducted, those in classes 1 to 9 and class 11 will be promoted to the next grade without exams. These students need to access educational content online as the new sessions are yet to begin.

Most students are awaiting the revised dates for CBSE board exams. CBSE had earlier clarified that students will be given 10-days time after lifting of lockdown. Meanwhile, University Grants Commission (UGC) has constituted a seven-member committee to create an academic schedule that can “avoid any delay in the conduct of examinations and also start of academic session 2020-21”. The report is yet to be out.

