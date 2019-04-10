CBSE makes arts education compulsory for classes 1 to 12

With an aim to take education towards ‘learning’ and beyond’ information compartmentised in text books’, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to make art education mandatory for all students from class 1 to class 12 from coming academic year onwards. All the school students will experience ‘art-integrated learning’ to provide better outcomes.

Schools affiliated to CBSE will follow a new padagogy to teach basic education, according to the board. For instance, The planets in the universe or forests, oceans, through art, by each child choosing a planet, forest, ocean and making a travel brochure on it.

Further, every school has been asked to compulsorily reserve a minimum of two periods per week, per class, for art education. All the four main streams covered by the term arts, such as music, dance, visual arts and theatre, should be included in this period.

Students in class 6 to class 8 will also be introduced to culinary arts in addition to the four mainstream spheres (music, dance, visual and theatre). In culinary arts students will be taught about crops, nutrition, agricultural practices, pesticide use etc.

Schools will have to devise their own process. These subjects will have non-examination-based and process-oriented evaluation; implying, that no formal exams will be conducted but students will be assessed through theory practical and project work.

CBSE in an official statement said, “In the present system, what is already known only gets emphasised, subverting children’s own ability to construct knowledge and explore novel ways of knowing.” It added, “Information takes precedence over knowledge, lending itself to producing bulky textbooks, ‘quizzing’ and methods of mechanical retrieval rather than understanding and problem solving.”