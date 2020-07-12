CBSE, Maharashtra, RBSE, KSEEB, Mizoram board exams 2020: Results to be released next week

CBSE, Maharashtra Board’ list of board exam results coming next week. Representational image/ file CBSE, Maharashtra Board’ list of board exam results coming next week. Representational image/ file

CBSE, Maharashtra SSC & HSC, Karnataka PUC, Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: After Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results for ICSE (Class 10), and ISC (Class 12), in the coming week, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will too announce result of class 12. Besides, Maharashtra, Mizoram Board will also announce their HSC results next week.

The Mizoram Board will publish the HSSLC, class 12 exam result on July 14, while Maharashta Board, MSBSHE will decide their result date tomorrow. The Rajasthan and Karnataka Board may announce their result next week.

List of board exam results coming next week

CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE in its notification earlier mentioned that the results of class 10 and 12 will be announced by July 15. The board has not mentioned any dates yet, meanwhile, the students can expect their results anytime next week. A total of 30.96 lakh (30,96,771) students can check their result through the website- cbse.nic.in.

The board earlier cancelled the pending exams of class 10, while class 12 students were to have an option to appear for the pending exams later. The students who thought they were disadvantaged by the internal assessment system were given a chance to opt for improvement exams at a later date. The date is yet to be announced.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) is likely to announce the result of HSC, class 12 exams on Tuesday, July 14. A senior official from the board confirmed indianexpress.com that the class 12 result will not be released on Monday, and students can expect their result a day after July 14. “The board will decide tomorrow whether to announce the result on July 14, but till now the officials have been communicated this date for the announcement of plus 2 result,” the senior official told.

A total of 15.05 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exam and 17.65 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exam. While the Class 12 board examinations were conducted before the lockdown restrictions were imposed, only the geography paper of Class 10 could not be conducted due to lockdown restrictions. The result of class 10 exam is set to be declared by the month-end.

Rajasthan

The Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Rajasthan may announce the result of class 12 Arts and Commerce exams next week. A senior official from the board told indianexpress.com, “The result of class 12 Arts and Commerce will be announced first, following the secondary exam result. Both the results will be released this month.” The evaluation process of both the exams is completed, and students can expect the Arts and Commerce results by the next week, the official mentioned.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the senior secondary exams, while around 11 lakh students in the secondary exams which were postponed in March due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Mizoram

The Mizoram Board of School Education, MBSE will announce the result of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) class 12 exam on Tuesday, July 14. The result will be announced around 12 noon. The board secretary Lalthangbika told indianexpress.com, “A total of 12,324 students who had appeared in the HSSLC exam will get their result on Tuesday. The result and the entire merit list will be available at the website- mbse.edu.in.”

The result of class 10 compartmental exam will also be released on the same day. A total of 143 students appeared in this year’s examinations. A book containing the results will be available at MBSE office with a price of Rs 150, the official mentioned.

Karnataka

The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will declare the result of PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams by July 20, the state education minister S Suresh Kumar informed via a tweet. Over 5.95 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka PUC exams.

