Toggle Menu
CBSE locates more fake news links about paper leakshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/cbse-locates-more-fake-news-links-about-paper-leaks-5650521/

CBSE locates more fake news links about paper leaks

The CBSE Class 12 exams began on February 15 and will conclude on April 3. Class 10 exams began on February 21 and ended on Friday.

wbsc 2019, wbsc answer key 2019, west bengal psc, wbpsc, wbpsc job notification, latest govt jobs, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result, india result, employment news,
The CBSE has also appealed to students and parents not to react to such fake news in circulation and to join hands with the board for a fair and smooth conduct of examinations. (Representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has located more fake links on YouTube claiming to have access to Class 12 question papers on subjects which are yet to be conducted.

“The board is keeping a constant vigil and bringing unwanted activities to the notice of police immediately so that suitable and strict action against miscreants can be taken under provisions of IPC and IT Act. More uploads have been located on YouTube falsely claiming to have access to the Class 12 original question papers of subjects which are yet to be conducted,” a senior board official said.

“FIRs have already been logged with against persons circulating fake news regarding paper leak and availability of question papers prior to the examinations,” the official added.

The CBSE has also appealed to students and parents not to react to such fake news in circulation and to join hands with the board for a fair and smooth conduct of examinations.

Advertising

The board has been approaching the Delhi Police in connection with circulation of fake news about paper leaks following which several FIRs have been registered.

It had in February advised students and parents not to panic and to be aware of any rumours on social media ahead of board examinations.

The CBSE Class 12 exams began on February 15 and will conclude on April 3. Class 10 exams began on February 21 and ended on Friday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 MAH MBA CET results to be announced tomorrow
2 Bihar Board D.Eld.Ed exam result declared at biharboard.online
3 Bihar Board 12th results 2019: Rohini Prakash and Pawan Kumar are toppers